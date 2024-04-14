Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after acquiring an additional 575,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

