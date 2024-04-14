Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PROCW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,918. Procaps Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Procaps Group Company Profile
