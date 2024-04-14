ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.33% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAWZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PAWZ opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.