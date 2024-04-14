Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,305,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 1,046,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PROSY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 1,274,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,323. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prosus has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

