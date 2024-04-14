Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,305,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 1,046,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Prosus Price Performance
PROSY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 1,274,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,323. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prosus has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
Prosus Company Profile
