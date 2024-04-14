Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $22.24 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after buying an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after buying an additional 452,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.