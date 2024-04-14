PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.73.

PTC opened at $180.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 30.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

