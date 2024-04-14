Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Watsco, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2024 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.69 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $417.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.37. Watsco has a 1-year low of $309.17 and a 1-year high of $447.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.