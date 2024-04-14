Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.