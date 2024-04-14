Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.