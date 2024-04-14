Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $131.70 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $390.00 million and approximately $131.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00005830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.05 or 0.04785932 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00055047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

