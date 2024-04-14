QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $205.00 at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

