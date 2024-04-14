RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $48.50 on Thursday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,423.79 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RadNet by 278.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RadNet by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

