Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $45.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on RRC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Range Resources by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 100,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,406 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Range Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 492,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

