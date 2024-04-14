Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:REEMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 64,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,500. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

