Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,611.50

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,611.50 ($20.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,644 ($20.81). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,624 ($20.55), with a volume of 75,492 shares trading hands.

RAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,520 ($19.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,224.66, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,917.81%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

