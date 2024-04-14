Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.88.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

