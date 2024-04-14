Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $7.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.75 to $7.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RWT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $753.95 million, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

