Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,174,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $15.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $904.70. The stock had a trading volume of 665,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,050. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $957.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

