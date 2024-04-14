Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 866,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

NYSE:RS traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $325.53. The company had a trading volume of 182,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.07. Reliance has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Reliance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at $8,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Reliance by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

