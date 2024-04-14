Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Short Interest Up 90.2% in March

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Renovaro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renovaro in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renovaro in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renovaro in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Renovaro alerts:

Renovaro Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RENB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 238,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,569. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Renovaro has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

About Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.