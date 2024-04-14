Reviewing CION Investment (NYSE:CION) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 37.97% 12.33% 5.54% Rigetti Computing -625.42% -59.51% -41.47%

Volatility and Risk

CION Investment has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CION Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CION Investment and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 3 0 3.00

CION Investment currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Rigetti Computing has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 168.36%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than CION Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CION Investment and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $251.01 million 2.36 $95.31 million $1.76 6.26 Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 15.61 -$75.11 million ($0.58) -2.03

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CION Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

