Reviewing DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) & JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ)

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ – Get Free Report) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of JOANN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.4% of JOANN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get JOANN alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOANN and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.22 billion 0.00 -$200.60 million ($5.81) -0.01 DICK’S Sporting Goods $12.98 billion 1.29 $1.05 billion $12.18 16.68

Volatility & Risk

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than JOANN. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DICK’S Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

JOANN has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JOANN and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN -11.10% N/A -4.99% DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.06% 42.99% 11.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JOANN and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 0 0 N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 11 11 0 2.50

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $208.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than JOANN.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats JOANN on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. It also owns and operates Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone!, and other specialty concept stores; and DICK'S House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling, and communications. The company sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Dick'S Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.