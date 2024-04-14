RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKAGY remained flat at $6.05 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $6.51.
About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
