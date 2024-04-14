River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $15.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,228. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.71 and a 200 day moving average of $382.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

