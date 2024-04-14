River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 8,594,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

