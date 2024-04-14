River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 136,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

