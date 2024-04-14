River Street Advisors LLC Buys 418 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. 2,656,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.