River Street Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.