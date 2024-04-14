River Street Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 36,704,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,999,840. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

