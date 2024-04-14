River Street Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VEA traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,173,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,404. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

