River Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 896,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,054. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.