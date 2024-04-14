River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 237 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,029,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.