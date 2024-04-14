River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $751.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The company has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.77 and its 200-day moving average is $653.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

