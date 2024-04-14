River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $751.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The company has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.77 and its 200-day moving average is $653.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
