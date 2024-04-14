River Street Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

River Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 3,893,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.