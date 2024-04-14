Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

RCKT stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,215.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,740 shares of company stock worth $9,529,027. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

