Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 3.2 %

GNRC traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 990,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

