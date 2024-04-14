Romano Brothers AND Company Has $653,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.07.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $10.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $674.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,652. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

