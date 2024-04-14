Romano Brothers AND Company Has $995,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average is $405.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

