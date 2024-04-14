Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 673.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after acquiring an additional 489,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

