Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $605,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI traded down $38.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $898.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,681. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.10.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

