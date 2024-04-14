Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

