Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 396 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.20. 4,955,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

