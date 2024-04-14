Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 550 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,859 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,527,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSL traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.52 and its 200-day moving average is $312.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $403.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

