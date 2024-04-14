Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 760 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NVO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.51. 3,343,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $558.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.