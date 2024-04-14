Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $106.58. 4,106,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

