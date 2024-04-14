Root Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,406 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of F traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,356,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,091,552. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.