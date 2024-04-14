Root Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 295 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.9 %

BLK traded down $22.56 on Friday, hitting $763.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $808.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $752.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.29.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

