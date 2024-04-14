Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.4% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 4,203,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.