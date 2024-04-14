Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 920 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 0.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 463,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

