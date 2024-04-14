Root Financial Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

